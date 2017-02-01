Officials ID skateboarder hit by car, ask for help finding suspe - Tucson News Now

Officials ID skateboarder hit by car, ask for help finding suspect

By Tucson News Now Staff
This is a Toyota Corolla, similar to the one that hit Michael Hartman in Tucson Wednesday. (Source: Tucson Police Department) This is a Toyota Corolla, similar to the one that hit Michael Hartman in Tucson Wednesday. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
Pima County Sheriff's Department (Source: Tucson News Now) Pima County Sheriff's Department (Source: Tucson News Now)
Michael Hartman. (Source: Michael Hartman / Facebook) Michael Hartman. (Source: Michael Hartman / Facebook)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Pima County deputies have identified the skateboarder who was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash. 

Michael Hartman, 21, is unresponsive and undergoing brain surgery, according to an update from the Pima County Sheriff's Department on Thursday, Feb. 2. 

Hartman's ID is from California. His family is en route to Tucson from Ohio. 

Deputies are asking the public for any information about the driver who hit Hartman on Wednesday around 2 p.m. near Valencia and Swan, then took off.

The driver of vehicle is described as a light-skinned male with dark hair, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The vehicle involved is described as a mid-2000 tan Toyota, possibly a Corolla, with damage to the windshield and front right of car.

It was last seen headed toward westbound I-10.

