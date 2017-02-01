Wildcats announce 2017 signing class

Arizona Wildcats head coach Rich Rodriguez has announced the school's 2017 recruiting class.

They Arizona Wildcats' class includes:

• Kurtis Brown, DT, Liberty High (Bakersfield, CA)

• Lucas Havrisik, K, Norco High (Norco, CA)

• Rhedi Short, FS, Cathedral High (Los Angeles)

• Jalen Harris, DE, Desert Ridge High (Mesa)

• Gary Brightwell, RB, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)

• Tony Fields II, LB, Desert Pines High (Las Vegas)

• Bryce Gilbert, TE, Higley High (Gilbert)

• Jose Ramirez, LB, Auburndale High (Auburndale, FL)

• Sione Taufahema, DT, College of the Canyons (Mission Hills, CA)

• Nathan Tilford, RB, Colony High (Ontario, CA)

• Drew Dixon, WR, Sabino High (Tucson)

• Scott Young, S, Helix High (La Mesa, CA)

• Rhett Rodriguez, QB, Catalina Foothills High (Tucson)

• Tony Wallace, CB, Desert Pines High (Las Vegas)

• Troy Young, S, Mobile Christian High (Mobile, AL)

• My-King Johnson, DE, Tempe High (Tempe)

• Anthony Pandy, LB, Narbonne High (Harbor City, CA)

• Josh Brown, LB, Long Beach Poly High (Long Beach, CA)

• Brian Casteel, WR, Charter Oak High (Covina, CA)

• Bryce Wolma, TE, Saline High (Saline, MI)

• Xavier Bell, FS, Mater Del High (Santa Ana, CA)

• Colin Schooler, LB, Mission Viejo High (Mission Viejo, CA)

