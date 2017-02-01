Wildcats announce 2017 signing class

Arizona sophomore center Chance Comanche won't return to the Wildcats and will enter the NBA draft.
The Wildcats limp home to start a four-game homestand having lost six straight Pac-12 Conference game.
Danielle O'Toole threw a one-hit shutout and Jessie Harper hit two homers, including a grand slam in an 8-0 win for UA over ASU.
Arizona (+57) finishes 9th at the Pac-12 Tournament and losses the Territorial Cup Series point to Arizona State (+42).
Stanford won all three games against Arizona by a combined four runs.
