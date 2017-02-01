Tucson bike boulevards to be pitched as safer alternative

The Loop, a Pima County project which now includes 112 miles of bike paths, has helped fuel the interest in biking and provides a safe space for riders. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Tucson will hear a presentation on a bicycle boulevard master plan which may cost up to $37 million and build up to 193 miles of bike-friendly streets.

Recent studies have shown bike boulevard accident rates are much lower than those of traditional bike lanes.

With studies in the recent past showing bike ridership increasing an average of four percent a year, bike safety has become a priority among jurisdictions.

However, city streets are still a concern for riders, many of whom are fearful of riding on busy streets. Bike boulevards can allay those fears for many riders. That's why safety programs take many forms these days.

Pima County's "Team Bike" program delivered 35 high-end, sturdy bikes to Los Amigos Technical Elementary School Wednesday morning, Feb. 1.

They will be used in an after-school teaching program for the 700 students, most of whom are bused or driven to school because Los Amigos is not designated a walking school. That's one reason bike safety is important to the students and faculty.

"We have busy streets as far as Tucson Boulevard," said school principal Valerie Lopez-Miranda. "They are not residential streets and so that is challenging for us."

All of the students will be offered the free program and most will take advantage of it.

Tucson city leaders will be presented with its Bike Boulevard Master Plan next week. That plan is designed to make the streets safer for bike riders and recent studies show the accident rates on bike boulevards accidents are significantly lower and in some cases dramatically lower.

Another advantage is they give riders who are not comfortable on major streets an alternative.

"There will be many routes on the bike boulevard or local streets that go eight to ten miles," said Matt Zoll, the Bicycle and Pedestrian Program Coordinator for Pima County. "So that can be a tremendous help for continuity and the use of side streets."

Bike boulevards have many things which slow down traffic to make it safer for bikes, like lower speed limits, speed humps, special stop lights, dual lanes and special markings, which all added up can cost $160,000 a mile.

That raises some eyebrows. But it shouldn't according to Zoll.

"With traffic calming streets, whether it's a bike boulevard or just a local street, it still improves quality of life and property values in many cases," he said. "So I think the return on investment can be good."

To view the Bike Boulevard Master Plan click HERE.

