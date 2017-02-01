Tucson bike boulevards to be pitched as safer alternative

A new TSA report obtained by KOLD News 13 is warning truck drivers, rental agencies and truck stops to be "vigilant" in light of 17 truck rammings world wide which have claimed 173 lives.
AAA Arizona is offering its "Tipsy Tow" services during Cinco de Mayo. Here's how it works.
State Route 92 was closed between Ramsey Road and Hereford Road because of a crash involving a motorcycle south of Sierra Vista.
One man has died following a serious motorcycle crash at South Campbell Avenue and East Benson Highway.
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 10 westbound near the Orange Grove Exit Thursday night due to a vehicle accident.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
