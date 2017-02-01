Wage increase effects felt one month later

We're exactly one month into the new minimum wage rules in Arizona, and those affected are saying it's not all it's cracked up to be.



It was the financial change that had minimum wage workers thrilled.



"My employees, it helps me when they are happy," said Coffee X Change owner Keya Tehrani.



Since Jan. 1, 2017, Arizona's minimum wage has been $10 per hour. It came after voters approved Proposition 206 in the November election. 58 percent said yes to the raise, a nearly two-dollar increase. The minimum wage will eventually go up to $12 per hour by 2020.



So while employees may be feeling a few extra dollars in their pockets, it was a different feeling for their bosses, who said they looked down the pipeline to see what was ahead, realizing it might not actually help.



"Cost of goods and everything has gone up. My suppliers have raised my prices to subsequently I had to raise my prices," Tehrani explained.



Lea Marquez-Peterson with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce was highly involved in the campaign against Proposition 206.



Despite her organizations feelings, she hopes more dollars in pockets means more money for people to spend.



She hasn't seen that yet, but says she is already noticing the problems she once expected, but never hoped for.



"I worry that my fears will be realized. We certainly heard about closures already but from Northern Arizona. Flagstaff took a much more aggressive stance and has increased wages immediately to $12, and then going to $15 in the not far away future."

