Construction crews begin work on new PACC facility

Phase one of construction has begun on the new Pima Animal Care Center, according to a Pima County release.

"We’re on our way to having the modern shelter we’ve always dreamed of," said Justin Gallick, PACC’s director of community engagement. "Once completed, this new facility will allow us to serve our pets, and the entire community really, in a way that we’ve never been able to before."

Over the next two months most of the construction won't be too visible to the public, Sundt contractors will be installing utility trenches and working on the foundation of the new building.

When its finished, officials are saying December 2017, the new shelter will double in size to about 60,000 square feet. According to PACC nearly 93 percent of the area will go toward housing, caring for and adopting out of the shelter pets.

It will have all the necessary features to ensure that the shelter meets the current standards recommended for animal care facilities across the U.S.

Features will include the following:

separation of species throughout the facility

adequately sized housing areas for dogs and cats

improved natural light and ventilation in pet housing areas

Input from Animal Arts Design and UC Davis Koret Shelter Medicine Program, two animal shelter design consultants, helped local design firm Line and Space to determine the elements that will be incorporated into the new shelter's design.

The new facility will also have an expanded veterinary clinic, indoor and outdoor dog housing, cat group housing areas, and other design features to safeguard the health of pets during their stay at PACC, from admission to adoption.

“When completed, our shelter will look entirely different that it does today,” Gallick said. “We can’t wait to showcase the new facility to our pets and the community who not only supported this much-needed improvement, but also voted to make it happen.”

To keep up-to-date with the project, including pictures of the construction process, visit the PACC bond construction webpage.

