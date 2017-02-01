Adoption fees $14 or less during PACC 'Give Love' event

From now to Valentines Day Feb. 14, the Pima Animal Care Center is participating in the national "Give Love" adoption event.

“We have many dogs, cats, puppies and kittens eager to give love and be loved by new owners,” said Justin Gallick, PACC’s director of community engagement, in a recent release.

For potential pet parents this means adoption fees will vary between zero and $14 for all pets at the PACC main shelter (4000 N. Silverbell Road) and the five partner PetSmart stores.

The Give Love promotion guarantees an adoption fee of $14 or less for all pets, including puppies and kittens. This fee includes spay or neuter surgery, up-to-date vaccinations, microchip and a free visit to the vet. A $17 licensing fee will apply to all adult dogs.

“By choosing to adopt you not only save that pet’s life, but also create the much-needed space to help us save more homeless pets in our community,” Gallick said.

To see all PACC’s pets available for adoption and for more details about the Give Love adoption promotion, visit PACC’s website.

