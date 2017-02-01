Adoption fees $14 or less during PACC 'Give Love' event

Before you take man's best friend on a hike with you, make sure you remember how the heat could affect your furry companion.
These classes will be offered on a weekly basis, to teach the dogs how to use their eyes, nose, and ears to recognize rattlesnakes and associate their appearance, scent, and sound with danger.
It was part of a two-day test program that Secretary Ryan Zinke introduced to help improve employee morale at the department.
According to Mark Hart of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the woman was walking her dog when the javelina attacked.
Pima Animal Care Center is participating in the PetSmart Charities National Adoption weekend event, happening Friday, May 5 to Sunday, May 7.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
