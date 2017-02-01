PCC working to reassure foreign students, especially refugees

Pima Community College is working to put minds at ease as its international students and refugee students express their fears and concerns over President Donald Trump's travel restrictions.

Just this week the college came out with a statement of support.

It said, in part,"We welcome and embrace people from all walks of life and all points of view. Diversity is our strength and moral compass."

PCC spokesperson Libby Howell said refugee students are usually working toward high school equivalency certificates or becoming citizens.

PCC leaders are advising students on what the ban means to them, but many students are worried about their families back home whose visa processes have been stopped.

They're advising students not to travel outside the country, reminding them that they are here legally and will be fine.



"They're all very surprised this could happen in America. That's the kind of comments that we're hearing, and just very concerned for the people back home and also uncertain. They're not clear on what impact this might have on them personally," Howell said. "We're doing a lot of hand-holding."

"We want students to know that we stand behind them, that we're here to support them, that we value their presence. We want them to be successful and we think they contribute to America," said Howell.

Tucson News Now spoke with several PCC students about the ban and its effect on them and their classmates.

"We feel discouraged a little bit, but at the same time we feel strong because we are welcome in this country," said PCC international student Florence Arima of Uganda.

"I think it's great that Pima brings in and educates refugees and people who are coming from other countries, but I think right now it's a big deal to show them how much we actually support them," said student Riley Deeter.

"They're here trying to better themselves and I think they're here for the right reasons. And I think that with this ban creates kind of like an atmosphere of unwelcoming," said student Preston Gallagher.

"Especially immigrants and refugees come here for a purpose because they do not feel safe in their countries," said student and lawful permanent resident Daris Mutoni of Rwanda. "I do not agree with the ban because I believe it's totally biased."



"They're just here for the reason we all are. We want to learn,and have a better life, but I'm not for the ban at all," said student Franky Wells.

"I would just tell them that they have people stand by them, despite all the horrible things going on, along with the ban, that there are people standing by them, along with myself," said student Milla Oyzerovich.

Here is the statement from the office of the Pima Community College Chancellor:

"Colleagues, As you well know, developments affecting immigration to the U.S. are occurring quickly. We are monitoring these developments closely, remembering our students, faculty, staff and friends who could be impacted. As always, Pima Community College stands resolutely behind inclusiveness and the free and open exchange of ideas. We welcome and embrace people from all walks of life and all points of view. Diversity is our strength and moral compass. The College is reviewing action we could take to ensure students and employees feel secure, respected and supported, and that education, critical thinking and thoughtful expression of ideas continue unabated.

This is a time of strong feelings. It is also a time for us to come together as a community, truly live our values, and keep our focus on student success, community engagement and diversity.



Lee D. Lambert, Chancellor"

