IRS: Keep eyes open for scams and schemes this tax season

The sheriff's department released dozens of 911 calls from restaurant-goers and employees, many of which were interviewed the night of the incident.
The sheriff's department released dozens of 911 calls from restaurant-goers and employees, many of which were interviewed the night of the incident.
The task force is made up of officers and deputies from various law enforcement agencies. Members are highly trained to spot drunk driving. Patrol officers also keep an eye out for drunk driving as well.
The task force is made up of officers and deputies from various law enforcement agencies. Members are highly trained to spot drunk driving. Patrol officers also keep an eye out for drunk driving as well.
The Nogales Police Department is investigating a suspicious fire at a Walmart in Nogales. According to a recent release the incident happened on Thursday, May 4, when NPD officers responded to a call around 10:45 p.m. about a possible fire at Walmart.
The Nogales Police Department is investigating a suspicious fire at a Walmart in Nogales. According to a recent release the incident happened on Thursday, May 4, when NPD officers responded to a call around 10:45 p.m. about a possible fire at Walmart.
A new TSA report obtained by KOLD News 13 is warning truck drivers, rental agencies and truck stops to be "vigilant" in light of 17 truck rammings world wide which have claimed 173 lives.
A new TSA report obtained by KOLD News 13 is warning truck drivers, rental agencies and truck stops to be "vigilant" in light of 17 truck rammings world wide which have claimed 173 lives.
Sun Tran spokesman, Bill Davidson, said they have started an internal investigation into this incident.
Sun Tran spokesman, Bill Davidson, said they have started an internal investigation into this incident.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.