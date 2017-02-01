IRS: Keep eyes open for scams and schemes this tax season

The Internal Revenue Service is warning taxpayers to watch out for tax-related scams and schemes during the 2017 season.

IRS officials say they saw a big spike in phishing and malware incidents during the 2016 tax season.

The IRS released their "dirty dozen" list every year, which are common scams to watch out for.

Phishing and malware continues to be at the top of the list of tax scams this year, but the IRA has already seen new and evolving email phishing schemes this season as well.

The schemes target everyone from taxpayers and tax professionals, to payroll professionals and human resources personnel, even schools.

IRS Special Agent Brian Watson said if anyone gets a call or email asking for personal information, pay close attention to details to make sure it's valid.

He said grammar and spelling mistakes in an email or website are giveaways.

Watson said the schemes have gotten so realistic, it's important to call or ask if you have any doubts..

He said one of the phishing schemes to watch out for right now involves a criminal hacking into an email or an account of a boss and sending out emails asking for personal information that can lead to identity theft.

"It's almost like a social engineering thing as well. So someone may not click on that link but when it comes from a name that they recognize or someone that they know they better respond to quickly they're more apt to do it," Watson said.

Watson reminds everyone the IRS does not call or email asking for personal information or money.

You can find more information about phishing here: https://www.irs.gov/uac/report-phishing

Resources for tax professionals on how to protect yourself and clients: https://www.irs.gov/individuals/protect-your-clients-protect-yourself

