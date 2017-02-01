Tucson Somali family hoping Trump rethinks travel ban - Tucson News Now

Tucson Somali family hoping Trump rethinks travel ban

By Monica Grimaldo, Multimedia Journalist
A Tucson Somali family is worried after the travel ban left family members stranded. (Source: Tucson News Now) A Tucson Somali family is worried after the travel ban left family members stranded. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Somali family living in Tucson is asking President Donald Trump to rethink his temporary travel ban to block refugees from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia after 17 of their family members, who have been vetted, can't come to the U.S. because of the ban.

Somali refugee Fatuma Ibrahim Mohamed and her family were resettled to Tucson in November with the help of the International Rescue Committee, who recently called for support to protect the program.

"I spoke with them," Mohamed said. "They're so demoralized now. They're not thinking that they will get that hope that they had before so, they are so unhappy at this point."

Mohamed said it took her about 8 years to be able to come to the U.S. as a refugee. According to IRC executive director Jeffrey Cornish, this is lengthy process.

"There are about 14 different steps that refugees have to go through," Cornish said. "They're working with eight different agencies, both international agencies such as the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, which is charged with the initial interviews with these refugees and making sure that they are indeed refugees and then registering them as refugees."

Cornish said between all three refugee resettlement agencies in Tucson, they've been able to resettle about 1,300 refugees.

"No one who left that refugee camp wants to go back to that area again," said Ibrahim Hussein, who works as the IRC's enrollment and eligibility case manager. He said he grew up in the same refugee camp as Mohamed's family.

"When I heard what the president was saying, I felt like it was happening to me," Hussein said. "I came to the refugee camp when I was 6 years old. I kind of have complete knowledge of how these people are feeling today. I was really so sad about this news. But my expectation is that the president will understand and the president will rethink and he will issue a different order admitting these people to United States because they're so innocent."

According to the IRC, in fiscal year 2016, 96 percent of the agency's caseloads were self-sufficient by 180 days.

"Over 330 homes were purchased by refugees from 2001 to 2015 resulting into $36.8 million in asset value," said the IRC in a recent press release. "Refugees pay taxes, start businesses, buy cars and homes and essentially, live the American dream."

You can read more about the IRC here: https://www.rescue.org/united-states/tucson-az

