Tucson mural project runs out of funds

A project aimed at beautifying the city and fighting graffiti is out of money.

Several murals recently painted on downtown buildings used up all the Tucson Arts Brigade's funding.

The project does not use taxpayer money, so TAB doesn’t have plans to paint any more of the big murals.

"We would love to see more murals in Tucson, we feel like it inspires the community and brings our community together and celebrates what's unique and special about this place,” said Michael Schwartz, a volunteer muralist with Tucson Arts Brigade.

Organizers said that could change if get donations.

Right now, TAB volunteers are working on smaller neighborhood projects.

City officials and muralists both said they have seen the positive effects these murals have had on the community.

When the group first came down to their latest mural location, Bronx Wash at Fourth Avenue and Linden, it was covered in graffiti and full of trash.

But ever since the murals went up, they haven't had a problem.

“When murals go up we also see people taking care of their yards, cleaning up the streets, it’s kind of the reverse of the broken window effect," Schwartz said.

The murals can cost anywhere from $1,000- $25,000.

The money pays for quality paint so the murals don’t fade, as well as pays the artists for their time.

