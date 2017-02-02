Small businesses in southern AZ anxious to see Trump's plans

As President Donald Trump continues to take action on immigration, many small businesses in southern Arizona are anxious to find out what those actions mean for them.

“There’s so much emotion and concern from a Mexican perspective and certainly from a U.S. perspective around some of the actions that have been taken.” said Lea Márquez-Peterson, CEO of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Mexico is the nation's biggest trading partner, pushing billions of dollars into the economy each year.

"There are so many questions and uncertainties that have been brought up so from that perspective, we're concerned. We're very dependent here in Arizona on Mexican tourists. We do a lot of trade. Mexico is Arizona's No. 1 trading partner and we certainly don't want that relationship impacted,” Márquez-Peterson said.

Industrial Chemical of Arizona in midtown Tucson is one of those small businesses waiting.

It’s also member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Amanda Tobak, owner of Industrial Chemical of Arizona, said she hopes the administration will keep southern Arizona and its relationship with Mexico in mind moving forward.

Trump already signed an executive order this week that could lessen the cost of new start-up businesses and cut regulations for existing ones, making it easier to grow.

Many are also anxious to see what will happen with the Affordable Care Act.

But some business owners say announcements like a giant wall, deportations and threatening to tax trade, could be bad for their business.

“Whether you’re talking immigration reform, trade, a wall… I mean a lot of the different campaign discussion…that is Arizona, we live this. This is not just rhetoric, this is reality,” Márquez-Peterson said.

The THCC is also working to make the voices of small businesses heard in Washington, D.C.

“I certainly don’t want to see any type of a boycott or anything that is emotionally charged that won’t necessarily help the business community, and who knows if it would make an impact politically either,” Márquez-Peterson said.

