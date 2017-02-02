Hitting theaters this weekend (Feb. 3-5)

The Red Cross of Southern Arizona has set up a shelter at the Pima County Fairgrounds. The shelter is available to anyone directly affected by the Mulberry Fire.
The Red Cross of Southern Arizona has set up a shelter at the Pima County Fairgrounds. The shelter is available to anyone directly affected by the Mulberry Fire.
Firefighters responded to smoke and flames at a carport in midtown Saturday, according to Tucson Fire Captain Andy Skaggs. Skaggs said around 2:50 p.m. that the fire was under control at an apartment complex near the intersection of Tucson Boulevard and Glenn Street.
Firefighters responded to smoke and flames at a carport in midtown Saturday, according to Tucson Fire Captain Andy Skaggs. Skaggs said around 2:50 p.m. that the fire was under control at an apartment complex near the intersection of Tucson Boulevard and Glenn Street.
University of Arizona grad Todd Pletcher wins Kentucky Derby with Always Dreaming.
University of Arizona grad Todd Pletcher wins Kentucky Derby with Always Dreaming.
Northwest Healthcare announced a renewed agreement with UnitedHealthcare on Saturday.
Northwest Healthcare announced a renewed agreement with United Healthcare on Saturday.
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was killed in a crash in Rio Rico Friday, according to police.
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was killed in a crash in Rio Rico Friday, according to police.
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.
Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.
Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.