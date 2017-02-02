State Route 90 reopens after rollover crash

State Route 90 is back open in both directions near Sierra Vista after a single-vehicle rollover crash.

Traffic Alert Cochise Co-SR90 closed in both direction at MP 335, east of Sierra Vista for an injury collision. Use SR92 or Charelston Rd. — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 2, 2017

According to Quentin Mehr of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, multiple people were trapped inside the vehicle.

A helicopter responded to the scene.

No word yet on how severe their injuries are.

Mehr said the crash happened at milepost 335, on a very dangerous curve.

