State Route 90 reopens after rollover crash

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
(Source: DPS) (Source: DPS)
TUCSON, AZ

State Route 90 is back open in both directions near Sierra Vista after a single-vehicle rollover crash. 

According to Quentin Mehr of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, multiple people were trapped inside the vehicle. 

A helicopter responded to the scene.

No word yet on how severe their injuries are. 

Mehr said the crash happened at milepost 335, on a very dangerous curve. 

