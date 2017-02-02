Authorities may be closer to solving Pueblo High vandalism case

Pueblo High has been burglarized and vandalized at least five times since October 2016.

Authorities may be closer to arresting those responsible for at least some of the recent vandalism and burglaries at Pueblo Magnet High School.

Detectives with the Tucson Police Department have questioned three high school girls -- two students from Pueblo and one from Cholla High Magnet School. Authorities have also served search warrants for three cell phones.

Tucson News Now is not releasing the girls' names because they are likely minors and they have not been arrested or charged with a crime.

The warrant cites five break-ins at the school since October 2016.

A timeline of the incidents is below:

• Oct. 31, 2016: A window was broken and a computer, radio and cell phone were stolen from the school. Video surveillance showed three suspects in the school.

• Nov. 1, 2016: Windows to a classroom were broken, causing $100 in damage. A television and laptop were taken.

• Nov. 5, 2016: Four classrooms were broken into and several windows were shattered or removed. Authorities found dirt from a potted plant on the floor of one classroom, juice poured on the floor of another and food and candy wrappers scattered around another room. A computer and TV were damaged.

• Nov. 14, 2016: A storage facility and equipment room were broken into. Football helmets, a key to a utility vehicle, radios, chargers and a blower were stolen. Several fire extinguishers were taken off the walls and discharged under a set of bleachers. The cost of the damage was around $9,000.

• Jan. 4, 2017: Several books were set on fire in a classroom, which set off a fire alarm. One classroom was hit by graffiti and other vandalism. The gym was flooded, causing severe damage to the basketball court. A trophy case was broken into and basketball jerseys and trophies were stolen.

After the winter break, a few Pueblo students told a school administrator they might know who was involved in the incidents. Three girls were named by the students, the same three who have been questioned by detectives.

The TPD has collected possible evidence from the cell phones, including posts by one of the girls on Facebook and SnapChat.

One of the girls named in the warrant shared a Tucson News Now Facebook post about one of the break-ins and tagged one of the other girls. She also "Snapped" a photo of the post with the text "is it bad this was XXXXX AND I (sic)."

Tucson News Now reported earlier that investigators believed at least some of the crimes were related because the vandals painted similar graffiti on the walls.

So far, vandals have cause about $1 million in damage at Pueblo High. The Tucson Unified School District has said it will have to pay $250,000 in insurance deductibles.

