Tucson suspects facing charges in kidnapping, extortion, armed robbery of Sierra Vista men

Three Tucson residents are facing multiple charges after an investigation into the kidnapping, extortion, and armed robbery of two Sierra Vista men, according to a Sierra Vista Police Department news release.

The suspects were identified as 31-year-year old Wesley Kirk, 44-year-old Karen Keil, and 29-year-old Kelly Anderson. All have been booked and face multiple charges.

SVPD began the investigation on Jan. 22 after Special Operations Bureau detectives learned that a man had made arrangements with a Tucson-based adult escort service for several female escorts to come to Sierra Vista the evening before. According to SVPD, the men met the escorts at a residence, and an argument began about payment for the services.

A man with a mask had been waiting outside the home and held the two men at gunpoint, according to SVPD. One of the men was assaulted, and property was taken from the home. Both men were then forced to travel to several stores and ATMs in Sierra Vista to obtain goods, services, and cash to reportedly cover what the men owed for the escort services. This happened over a 10 to 11 hour period, said SVPD.

After Kirk, Keil and Anderson were identified, surveillance was conducted of the three in both Tucson and Sierra Vista, and several search warrants were served to collect evidence.

Keil was arrested in Tucson on Tuesday, Jan. 31, after a search warrant was conducted in the 1800 block of Bell Avenue. She faces the following charges: two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of participating in a criminal syndicate, and one count of theft by extortion.

Both Kirk and Anderson were arrested in Tucson on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Kirk was arrested in the 2100 block of S. Craycroft Road, after law enforcement served a search warrant at a Tucson area motel. At the time of his arrest, SVPD stated he had a gun and heroin in his possession.

He faces the following charges: two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of participating in a criminal syndicate, one count of theft by extortion, one count of transportation of persons for prostitution, one count of receiving earnings of a prostitute, and one count of misconduct with weapons as a prohibited possessor.

Anderson was arrested in midtown Tucson, SVPD found she had an outstanding felony arrest warrant for probation violations. She is being held in the Pima County Detention Center.

Keil and Kirk are being held in the Cochise County Jail.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.