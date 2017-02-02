Dirt biker finds body of Florence man missing since January

The Silver Alert for Curtis Neal Sr. was canceled after his body was discovered in a wash area in Florence, according to police.

A man riding a dirt bike found Neal's body at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20 at the base of Coolidge Mountain.

Officials do not suspect foul play.

Detectives with the Florence Police Department had been searching for Neal since he was reported missing on Jan. 25.

