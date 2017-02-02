Dirt biker finds body of Florence man missing since January

The Red Cross of Southern Arizona has set up a shelter at the Pima County Fairgrounds. The shelter is available to anyone directly affected by the Mulberry Fire.
The Red Cross of Southern Arizona has set up a shelter at the Pima County Fairgrounds. The shelter is available to anyone directly affected by the Mulberry Fire.
The triple-digit heat is here and that means many of us will be cranking on the air conditioning for the first time in months. Tucson News Now talked to a local company about how to keep a.c. systems running efficiently all summer long.
The triple-digit heat is here and that means many of us will be cranking on the air conditioning for the first time in months. Tucson News Now talked to a local company about how to keep a.c. systems running efficiently all summer long.
Firefighters responded to smoke and flames at a carport in midtown Saturday, according to Tucson Fire Captain Andy Skaggs. Skaggs said around 2:50 p.m. that the fire was under control at an apartment complex near the intersection of Tucson Boulevard and Glenn Street.
Firefighters responded to smoke and flames at a carport in midtown Saturday, according to Tucson Fire Captain Andy Skaggs. Skaggs said around 2:50 p.m. that the fire was under control at an apartment complex near the intersection of Tucson Boulevard and Glenn Street.
University of Arizona grad Todd Pletcher wins Kentucky Derby with Always Dreaming.
University of Arizona grad Todd Pletcher wins Kentucky Derby with Always Dreaming.
Northwest Healthcare announced a renewed agreement with UnitedHealthcare on Saturday.
Northwest Healthcare announced a renewed agreement with United Healthcare on Saturday.
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.
Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.