Vandals strike Pima County building in downtown Tucson

Several windows at Pima County’s Public Service Center on Stone Avenue were shot recently, causing $15,000 in damage.

Pima County said the vandalism happened during the night sometime between Friday-Saturday, Jan. 17-18.

Authorities said they believe the windows were shot out with a pellet or BB gun.

Pima County Facilities Management Director Lisa Josker said it will take six to eight weeks for the new glass to be installed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.

