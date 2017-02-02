Vandalized Pueblo High gym floor won't be ready before end of basketball season

When vandals flooded the Pueblo Magnet High School gymnasium floor on Wednesday, Jan. 4 no one knew how extensive the destruction was.

35 percent of the floor must be replaced.

The gym has 3 basketball courts.

Much of the floor has been stripped down to the concrete. Giant dryers continue to dry the concrete. It's expected to take another two weeks before the concrete is completely dry.

In the meantime, the new maple floorboards are sitting in piles in the gym, becoming acclimated to the atmosphere there.



(Work continues on damaged gym floor, as piles of flooring await a dry concrete pad. Photo source: Tucson News Now)

Once the concrete is dry, the subfloor and floor will be put in. Then the entire gym floor has to be resurfaced to make it uniform. That includes sanding, coating and painting.

So, it will be another eight to 10 weeks before the floor is ready. This means the basketball teams won't be able to play in their gym.

It's expected to be particularly heartbreaking for seniors.

Two classrooms that were damaged during that Jan. 4 incident remain sealed off. The vandals had set one on fire. They had spread science lab chemicals all over the other one.

A Tucson Unified School District spokesperson said the chemicals had seeped into the floor and now that must be replaced.

Meanwhile, Tucson police may be close to making arrests.

According to a search warrant, detectives have questioned three girls and are looking at the contents of three cell phones.

Two of the girls are Pueblo High students, and the third is a Cholla High Magnet School student, according to the search warrant.

Police continue to follow leads and ask for the public's help to catch the vandals.



Damage from several vandalism incidents is estimated to be about one million dollars.

