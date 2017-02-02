ABOR approves contract extension for Miller

Sean Miller will likely be staying at UA for the foreseeable future.

The Arizona Board of Regents Thursday approved a contract extension for the Wildcats basketball coach through the year 2022.

Miller will earn a base salary of $1.5 million beginning with the new fiscal year (’17-’18) and additional income streams including incentives could push his total annual take to close to $3 million.



The 48-year old will receive $100,000 raises to that base salary each year throughout the life of the contract. Miller also will make $1.1 million through radio, TV and Nike agreements as well as receive monetary incentives for wins, NCAA tournament runs, Coach of the Year honors and student-athlete academic achievement.

The coach is currently in his 8th season at the university and has the Wildcats off to a 21-2 start heading into tonight’s game at Oregon State (7 p.m.).

UA is currently undefeated (9-0) and in first place in Pac-12 play.

