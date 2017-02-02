ABOR approves contract extension for Miller

University of Arizona grad Todd Pletcher wins Kentucky Derby with Always Dreaming.
University of Arizona grad Todd Pletcher wins Kentucky Derby with Always Dreaming.
Cal Stevenson's two-run home run in the bottom of the 9th ends the Wildcats six-game Pac-12 losing streak.
Cal Stevenson's two-run home run in the bottom of the 9th ends the Wildcats six-game Pac-12 losing streak.
UCLA is now 3-0 against UA's ace in the last two seasons.
UCLA is now 3-0 against UA's ace in the last two seasons.
Arizona sophomore center Chance Comanche won't return to the Wildcats and will enter the NBA draft.
Arizona sophomore center Chance Comanche won't return to the Wildcats and will enter the NBA draft.
The Wildcats limp home to start a four-game homestand having lost six straight Pac-12 Conference game.
The Wildcats limp home to start a four-game homestand having lost six straight Pac-12 Conference game.