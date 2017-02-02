Tucson police responding to stabbing near 29th, Craycroft

There is a heavy police presence near 29th Street and Craycroft, as Tucson Police officers respond to a stabbing. According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, TPD spokesman calls came in around 1:15 p.m. of a man chasing another man down the street, reportedly with a gun.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man who had been stabbed several times. The man has been transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

According to TPD several individuals have been detained and are being interviewed about the incident. TPD is saying the incident may be gang-related.

