Judge strikes blow against Tucson spaceport

World View Enterprises plans to take customers 100,000 feet high by balloon.

A Pima County Superior Court judge struck down the county's contract with World View Enterprises on Thursday, Feb. 2.

According to a news release from the Goldwater Institute, the contract would have required taxpayers to pay for a facility for the aerospace technology firm.

In January 2016, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a bond sale for a $15 million loan to the company. The loan will be repaid through lease payments and other upfront incentives.

A spokesman for the county released a statement that said, "County administration is reviewing the ruling and will discuss it with the Board of Supervisors in executive session on Feb. 7."

The county had no further comment on the ruling by Judge Catherine Woods.

