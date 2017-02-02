County, deputies respond to safety concerns after skateboarder hit by driver

Pima County Department of Transportation Director Priscilla Cornelio said there are no projects in the works in the area where the crash happened. (Source: KOLD News 13)

After a driver hit a skateboarder on Tucson's south side and the driver took off, county officials are responding to the need for safety improvements.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies said 21-year-old Michael Hartman had surgery performed on his brain on Thursday, Feb. 2, and has been unconscious since the crash Wednesday south of the intersection at South Swan and East Valencia roads. The driver fled the scene in what deputies described as a mid-2000s gold-colored Toyota Corolla with front-end damage.

Hartman's injuries are considered life-threatening, and the collision reportedly happened on the side of the road where there is no paved walkway for pedestrians, bicyclists, or skateboarders.

Pima County Department of Transportation Director Priscilla Cornelio said there are no projects in the works in this spot. She said it's "unfortunate" but there are a lot of areas in the county that don't have proper sidewalk access.

Hearing about that had the people who live near Wednesday's crash site quite upset.

"When we have our kids go to the parks (nearby) we take these (side) roads," said Anthony Usher, who lives in the Rancho Valencia neighborhood. "We try to stay off the actual main road."

Cornelio explained they are studying that neighborhood, like they do many others in the county. But she said the need for safety improvements at Swan and Valencia roads does not top their lengthy list of other necessary, more dangerous roads. According to her, the top three locations on the list are East Benson Highway at South Columbus Boulevard for improvements at the HAWK crossing, West Cortaro Farms and North Thornydale roads, and East Tanque Verde and North Tanque Loop roads.

"I agree we need sidewalks and facilities (countywide) but don't have the funding to achieve that," Cornelio said.

She explained voter-approved bonds from 1997 have about $77 million in funds remaining, to serve big roadway improvements, with about $50 million of that owed to the city of Tucson for past projects. The city of Tucson has dedicated $3.5 million to sidewalk improvements since 2015, according to their Bicycle and Pedestrian Program pamphlet.

"Well, the county can always do more," said Dep. Ryan Roher with the Pima County Sheriff's Department Traffic Unit. He is tasked with investigating Wednesday's hit-and-run crash and making sure more problems are avoided.

"I think from a cost standpoint, I don't think that there's enough money in all of our country to do those kinds of things," Roher said. "Is it realistic that we would do it for every road in Pima County? I just don't see how that's even feasible."

But people living in the Rancho Valencia neighborhood believe they deserve better.

"We have to walk in the dirt. There's no lighting out there either. So that's a safety hazard, all in itself," Sheri Henry said.

As a mother of young children, Liana Vadal sees those issues every day.

"It's crazy. My daughter is out here every day and we see traffic; cars coming flying. We tell them to slow down and they don't slow down. People run and jog down all the way to Swan Road and back. You see people walking their dogs. And I don't feel safe around here."

And with that safety in mind, it leaves Roher having to hear tough questions. Questions from the victim's family to the driver who left the 21-year-old Hartman for dead.

"That's a question that the family is going to start asking here, if they haven't already started asking," Roher said. "Because you want to know why. Why didn't you stay? Why did you do this to our loved one and then take off?"

Deputies are asking the public for any information about the driver who hit Hartman on Wednesday around 2 p.m. The driver is described as a light-skinned male with dark hair, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

