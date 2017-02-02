1st Salt River colt born in 2017, named Ducey in honor of AZ governor

To show its appreciation for the help that Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has given them, the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group (SRWHMG) has named the first colt of 2017 "Ducey".

According to a recent SRWHMG release, Gov. Ducey has played a role in saving the Salt River wild horses, listing protecting the horses as one of his six top accomplishments for 2016.

“Without Governor Ducey’s support for the thousands of citizens who stood up for the Salt River wild horses when the federal government threatened to round them up, little Ducey might not have been born wild and free this year,” said Simone Netherlands, president of the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, in the release. “We hope to work closely with the Governor to implement a public/private partnership for the humane management of this cherished wild horse population so that little Ducey can grow up wild and free.”

SRWHMG has asked that the public keep at least 40 feet away from little Ducey and his mother, as moving any closer could cause the mother to panic and possibly even abandon the new colt. According to a recent release, the group has had to rescue an abandoned foal before.

Video footage was captured by a SRWHMG volunteer, who was monitoring the pair to make sure they were ok.

(Video courtesy of the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group)

In 2016, the Arizona legislature passed the Salt River Horses Act, to protect the wild horse herd within the Tonto National Forest. Governor Ducey signed the bill into law in May 2016. The legislation includes a conditional enactment clause, which requires the state to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the U.S. Forest Service for the management of the horses in order for the law to take effect.

According to the release, until the MOU is developed and signed, the horses are not protected. The SRWHMG is anxious to begin to implement a humane birth control program to stabilize population growth over time and prevent future removals of horses from their home on the Salt River.

