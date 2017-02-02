Tucson mayor reaches out to Mexico's president

Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild has sent a letter to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, inviting him to visit Tucson, to speak with local and state leaders.

In the letter, Rothschild says in part: "We tout our city's friendly relationship with Mexico as a selling point for businesses that may wish to locate here, and we welcome Mexican visitors. Building a wall or increasing tariffs sends the wrong message..."

The letter was sent after a series of controversial executive orders issued by President Donald Trump regarding the border and immigration, and the president's repeated insistence that Mexico will pay for the border wall.

The mayor added that city leaders are concerned about the tone and content of these recent actions taken by President Trump.

Mayor Rothschild said the Mexican consul in Tucson has assured him he will try to make sure Pena Nieto gets the letter.

"What we want to do is continue to build on the good relationships that we have been able to build over the past five years with our government and business leaders in Mexico. It has helped to make Arizona prosperous and we don't want to go backwards," Rothschild said.

It's a relationship that brings about one billion dollars a year in Mexican tourist dollars to Pima County.

That doesn't include the amount of trade between Arizona and Mexico that economists say accounts for about 100,000 jobs in Arizona.

"I think that this invitation--people in Mexico are going to be happy and surprised, and let's hope so. We never know. I meant it's very possible the president says, 'yes,' and we have an opportunity to sit down and have a dialogue here," said Felipe Garcia, Executive Vice President of Visit Tucson, the tourism bureau.

"That's one of my main jobs is to attract visitors from Mexico to come here and spend money at our malls, at our restaurants and pay sales tax," Garcia said. "So we want to make sure that we have a conversation to assure them that they're going to feel welcome here."

Tucson News Now has also contacted Enrique Peña Nieto's office for a response to the letter.

Rothschild Letter by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.