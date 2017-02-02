Study: Phoenix, Tucson drivers most aggressive in country

A study by a car monitoring company claims Tucson and Phoenix drivers are some of the most aggressive in America.

Automatic, which offer adapters and software to track your vehicle, studied data from it users across the country.

The company said to find a driver's aggression level, it looked at the acceleration profile for each user to see how quickly, and often, that person brakes or accelerates.

Here are some highlights from the study:

On highways, drivers in Phoenix are the most aggressive and are followed by San Diego and Los Angeles.

Phoenix was tops on city roads too, and was followed by drivers in Tucson and Memphis.

Drivers in Honolulu were the least aggressive on highways and city roads.

Ryan Crowe, Director of Social Media at SutherlandGold, wrote about the study and said while they can track the aggressive tendencies, they can't tell why people in Arizona are that way.

"Phoenicians are the most aggressive on highways and city roads," Ryan Crowe wrote in his story. "Tucsonites are making a strong case in second place on city streets. We hink if Tucson had more highways, they might claim a spot in that top three, too."

