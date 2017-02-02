Ft. Huachuca searching for missing UAS

Officials with Fort Huachuca are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing unmanned aircraft system.

According to a news release the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion, a unit from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, near Seattle, lost contact with a Shadow RQ-7Bv2 UAS that had been launched from Ft. Huachuca's East Range. It was launched at 5:16 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

A search began immediately after the crew lost contact with the Shadow UAS.

Assisting Fort Huachuca in the land and air search efforts are Cochise County Sheriff's Department, Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol, Civil Air Patrol, National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Arizona Air National Guard (214th Reconnaissance Group and 1-285th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion) as well as Fort Huachuca's 18th Military Police Detachment, Gray Eagle and Shadow UAS from the 2-13th Aviation Regiment, Specialized Electronic Mission Aircraft from the 304th Military Intelligence Battalion, and the Enhanced Medium Altitude Reconnaissance and Surveillance System from the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command.

"We're exhausting all efforts to recover the Shadow UAS and appreciate all the support we've received from Fort Huachuca experts and the surrounding community agencies," said Lt. Col. Fredrick O. Williams, 7th Infantry Division spokesperson, in the recent release. "The cause of the incident is still under investigation."

The missing Shadow is thought to have disintegrated upon impact somewhere in the local area, according to the release.

Anyone with information related to the missing Shadow UAS, is asked to contact the Fort Huachuca Installation Operations Center (520) 533-2291 or the Military Police Desk at (520) 533-3000.

The Shadow RQ-7Bv2 is a rapidly deployable, short-range airborne reconnaissance system designed to give the battlefield commander a day/night, multi-sensor collection system. The aircraft has an endurance of 8-9 hours and can fly a distance of 125 kilometers. It weighs 450 pounds, has a wingspan of 20 feet and a fuel capacity of 58 liters. The Shadow has an estimated value of $1.5 million.

