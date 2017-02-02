Bill would allow shooting nuisance animals within city limits

The legislature might make it so that if you see a snake or a rat in your yard or on the street, you can shoot it.

The Arizona house approved the bill earlier this week that would allow you to shoot a small-caliber gun loaded with tiny pellets inside city limits.

My HB2022 passed Committee of the Whole. Gun bill approved rat/snake shot. To prove harmless to humans I offered to be shot. Big applause. — jay lawrence (@jlawrenceLD23) January 31, 2017

Rep. Jay Lawrence said House Bill 2022 came as an idea from a constituent in his district.

Right now, its illegal to fire a gun in city limits, with the exception of self defense.

"This is not an animal bill," Lawrence said. "This is not a harm animal bill. This is a firearms bill, and it is the position of those who brought it to me that this is a form of ammunition that should be legal."

He said this bill isn't about shooting snakes or rodents.

"The goal is only to add another arrow to the quiver of gun owners," Lawrence said. "It is an ammunition that is fairly harmless. If you threw a handful of sand in the air, many of the particles of sand would be larger than the shot in this particular shell."

Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Kirsten Engel of Tucson is against the bill saying "it implicitly encourages people to shoot snakes, which may increase snake bites," according to her Facebook page.

Advocates for Snake Preservation is also urging the state legislature to reject the amendment.

“This poorly conceived legislation threatens public safety two times over, first by encouraging more shooting in populated areas, and second by provoking people to approach venomous snakes,” said biologist and co-founder of ASP Melissa Amarello.

