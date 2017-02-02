Fort Huachuca en busqueda de sistema de avión

Oficiales de Fort Huachuca están pidiendo la cooperación del público para recuperar sistema de avión no tripulado.

Según un reciente informe el ‘14th Brigade Engineer Battalion,’ una unidad de ‘Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington’ perdió contacto con un sistema de avión ‘Shadow RQ-7Bv2 que había sido lanzado desde ‘Ft. Huachucha East Rage.’ El sistema fue lanzado a las 5:16 p.m. el martes, 31 de enero.

La búsqueda comenzó inmediatamente cuando el equipo perdió contacto con el ‘Shadow UAS.’

El Departamento de sheriff del condado Pima, Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol, Civil Air Patrol, Chiricahua National Memorial (National Park Service), Coronado National Forest (U.S. Forest Service), Bureau of Land Management, 214th Reconnaissance Group and 1-285th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion (Arizona Air National Guard),Fort Huachuca's 18th Military Police Detachment, Gray Eagle, Shadow UAS from the 2-13th Aviation Regiment, Specialized Electronic Mission Aircraft from the 304th Military Intelligence Battalion, e Enhanced Medium Altitude Reconnaissance & Surveillance System from the U.S. Army Intelligence & Security Command apoyan a Fort Huachuca en la búsqueda por cielo y tierra.

“Estamos esforzándonos para poder recuperar el ‘Shadow UAS’ y apreciamos todo el apoyo obtenido por los expertos de Fort Huachuca y las agencias de la comunidad,” dijo el teniente Fredrick O.Williams, ‘7th Infantry Divison’ recientemente. “La causa del incidente aún está bajo investigación.

