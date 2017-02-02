Report: Arizona one of the worst states for highway safety laws

Arizona is one of the most dangerous states for drivers and passengers, according to a new report released by the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.

The organization took a look at whether or not states had fifteen highway safety laws in place.

The laws are divided up into five categories:

Occupant protection: Primary enforcement seat belts for front seat occupants; rear seat applicants, and all-rider motorcycle helmets. Child passenger safety: Booster seats. Teen Driving (GDL): Minimum age 16 for learner's permit, six month holding period, supervised driving requirement; nighttime driving restriction; passenger restriction, cell phone use restriction, and age 18 for unrestricted license. Impaired Driving: Ignition Interlock Devices (IIDs) for all offenders, child endangerment and open container. Distracted driving: All driver text messaging restriction.

Arizona is one of three states that only meets four of the fifteen laws. Wyoming only met three laws while South Dakota only met two.

"Arizona is what's considered a red state. A red state is not good in this situation. Arizona is behind the times when it comes to traffic safety laws," Valerie Vinyard, spokeswoman with AAA.

Vinyard said more needs to be done to make sure drivers and passenger are safe.

"As a safety advocate, you can almost count on Arizona being one of the last states to enact a traffic safety law."

Arelene Applebaum's daughter Barbara was hit by a distracted driver in April of last year. Barbara passed away in September.

"I had to stand and look across watching her extricate her out of that car," Applebaum said. "The light turned green and she was going to make a left turn and she did tell me after that she saw that woman coming and there was nothing she could have done."

Since the accident, Applebaum has been an advocate for stricter traffic safety laws. She said it's upsetting to see this report rank Arizona one of the most dangerous states for drivers and passengers.

"I can't express it anymore than. It is disgraceful," Applebaum said.

The report states 35,092 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2015, which is a 7.2 percent increase from the previous year and the largest percentage increase in nearly 50 years.

You can see the whole report for yourself here: http://saferoads.org/roadmaps/

