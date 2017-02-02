UPDATE: Casa Grande man found safe

The search for Billy Campbell has been canceled, according to a Casa Grande Police Department tweet.

No word on where he was found, but he has been located and is safe.

#CGPD * Cancel Missing Person*



Mr. Campbell has been located and is safe. Thank you #CasaGrande! — Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) February 3, 2017

70-year-old Billy Campbell had last been seen at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 walking on Silverbrush, in the Santa Rosa Subdivision.

