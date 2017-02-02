Motorcyclist killed in crash in Vail

A man on a dirt bike was killed Thursday night in an accident in Vail, authorities said.

Cody Gress, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department, said the accident happened near the intersection of North Calle Rinconado and East Limestone Drive.

Gress said the motorcyclists was hit by a van and died at a local hospital.

The victim has not been identified, according to Gress.

