Motociclista muere en accidente en Vail

Un hombre en una motocicleta muere el jueves por la noche en un accidente en ‘Vail,’ según las autoridades.
Cody Gress, del Departamento de Alguacil del Condado Pima dijo que el accidente sucedió en la intercesión cerca de (North Calle Rinconado) y (East Limestone Drive.)
Gress dice que el motociclista fue golpeado por una camioneta y murió en el hospital local.
Según Gress, la víctima no ha sido identificada.
