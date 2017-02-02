Police arrest suspect in northwest-side robbery

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man who they say robbed a gas station on the northwest side Thursday night, Feb. 2 according to Sgt. Chris Warren of the Marana Police Department.

Warren said the robbery happened around 6:15 p.m. at a Quik Mart gas station on North Silverbell Road near North Cortaro Road. The suspect struggled with the clerk to steal cash out of the register before speeding off.

A witness in the parking lot was able to get the license plate number of the suspect's vehicle as he left the scene. Officers spotted the car and pulled the suspect over within miles of the gas station on Silverbell Road.

