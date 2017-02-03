Hate crimes remain consistent in Tucson despite claims of increase

Many local and national organizations claim hate crimes have been on the rise since the 2016 election season, and many cite rhetoric of President Donald Trump's campaign as the reason behind it.

Tucson News Now reached out to the Tucson Police Department to find out if Tucson has seen an increase.

Tucson police received four reports of hate crime in 2015, and five in 2016.

The police reports and victim statements reveal these were a variety of crimes.

They range from people being targeted at churches and death threats being made to a Muslim family, to a transgender man being attacked.

According to these reports, in two of these incidents, the suspect cited then presidential candidate Trump in their attacks.

Police say it is possible that hate crimes weren't reported.

If anyone sees a hate crime or is a victim, they should call 911.

They can also report hate crimes online through the Southern Arizona Hate Crimes Task Force.

On more information about how the Tucson Police Department investigates hate crimes, click HERE: http://bit.ly/2k96Sg0

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.