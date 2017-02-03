Sounders get to training for repeat run

FC Tucson falls in Jon Pearlman's debut as manager.
FC Tucson and UA Men's Soccer will split halves taking on USL side Phoenix Rising FC.
Romell Quioto scored a pair of goal Saturday Houston beat Colorado 2-0 to win 2017 Desert Diamond Cup tournament.
The Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids will clash Saturday night at 6 p.m. to become the tournament's sixth different champion.
The Rapids beat New England 3-1, but the Houston Dynamo seized control of the tournament with a 3-1 victory over New York City FC.
University of Arizona grad Todd Pletcher wins Kentucky Derby with Always Dreaming.
Catcher Cesar Salazar hit a two-run home run and Cameron Ming threw Arizona’s first complete game of the season in a victory over the Huskies.
The Wildcats magic number is one but they have just one game remaining to control their own fate.
The Catalina Foothills boys tennis team Saturday won a fourth state championship in a row.
