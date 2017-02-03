TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Authorities are closer to figuring out who vandalized Pueblo Magnet High School. (Source: TUSD)

This is a Toyota Corolla, similar to the one that hit Michael Hartman in Tucson Wednesday. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For more local news, watch KOLD News 13 at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. OFFICIALS ID SKATEBOARDER CRITICALLY INJURED IN HIT-AND-RUN

Pima County deputies have identified the skateboarder who was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash. http://bit.ly/2jKxr7K

Michael Hartman, 21, is unresponsive and undergoing brain surgery, according to an update from the Pima County Sheriff's Department on Thursday.

UPDATE: This is Michael Hartman, skateboarder who was hit by car in #Tucson https://t.co/qFpdSuxTEG Authorities need help to find driver. pic.twitter.com/SckfvizNdM — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) February 2, 2017

Deputies are asking the public for any information about the driver who hit Hartman on Wednesday around 2 p.m. near Valencia and Swan, then took off.

At spot where skateboarder was hit Wed. @PimaSheriff says Michael Hartman's condition is "life-threatening" after head injury @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/PT6IRxjnB3 — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) February 2, 2017

The driver of vehicle is described as a light-skinned male with dark hair, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The vehicle involved is described as a mid-2000 tan Toyota, possibly a Corolla, with damage to the windshield and front right of car.

It was last seen headed toward westbound I-10.

2. AUTHORITIES CLOSER TO SOLVING PUEBLO HIGH VANDALISM CASE

Authorities may be closer to arresting those responsible for at least some of the recent vandalism and burglaries at Pueblo Magnet High School. http://bit.ly/2k3eAp8

Police may be close to arrests in #Pueblo High vandalism,but still need public's help to catch criminals. #KOLD 4,5 pic.twitter.com/IxdsLsC96P — Barbara Grijalva (@BGrijalvaKOLD) February 2, 2017

Detectives with the Tucson Police Department have questioned three high school girls -- two students from Pueblo and one from Cholla High Magnet School. Authorities have also served search warrants for three cell phones.

The TPD has collected possible evidence from the cell phones, including posts by one of the girls on Facebook and SnapChat.

So far, vandals have cause about $1 million in damage at Pueblo High. The Tucson Unified School District has said it will have to pay $250,000 in insurance deductibles.

3. MOTORCYCLIST KILLED IN CRASH IN VAIL

A man on a dirt bike was killed Thursday night in an accident in Vail, authorities said. http://bit.ly/2l2Bhuw

Cody Gress, spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department, said the accident happened near the intersection of North Calle Rinconado and East Limestone Drive.

Gress said the motorcyclists was hit by a van and died at a local hospital.

The victim has not been identified.

HAPPENING NOW

A new scam could cost you thousands.

Tucson’s Better Business Bureau said 69 percent of their nationwide Scam Tracker reports have been about this scam.

The scammer calls and asks a simple question: "Can you hear me?" Once the victim says yes, the caller hangs up.

They’ve recorded the victim's response, editing it make it sound like they authorized a major purchase.

They can also use that “yes” to rack up charges on the victim's credit card.

Read more about it HERE: http://bit.ly/2kwGAoO

WEATHER

Another warm day with the clouds moving in by the afternoon.

Expect highs in the 70s through the weekend. Perfect weather for grilling on Super Bowl Sunday!

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.