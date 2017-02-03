TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (Feb. 3-5)

Happy Friday!

It's time for you to relax and enjoy the weekend, and we've got plenty of fun ideas for you and the whole family.

For your weekend weather forecast, CLICK HERE.

FRIDAY

1. 11TH ANNUAL GEM AND JAM FESTIVAL

Taking place every year during the Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase, the Gem and Jam Festival brings together music, artist, jaw-dropping performances and stunning art installations.

The festival also features workshops and lectures, food vendors and even arts and crafts.

The fun lasts all weekend at the Pima County Fairgrounds, and you can camp.

To see the full schedule and lineup, click HERE: http://bit.ly/2kZyVjA

To buy tickets, click HERE: http://bit.ly/2k9MAmx

2. TUCSON GEM, MINERAL AND FOSSIL SHOWCASE

The "World's Greatest Treasure Hunt" continues this weekend, with shows at different venues across town.

More than 50,000 people are expected to flock to Tucson for the annual event.

Peruse through gems, minerals, geodes, jewelry and fossils from around the world, all for a bargain price.

Most of the shows are FREE to the public.

To see the full list of venues and shows, click HERE: http://bit.ly/2l4Fxcf

3. MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER OPEN TRAINING

Tucson is home to Major League Soccer Preseason play every January-February at Kino Sports Complex.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, take pictures, get autographs and see how the pros train...all for FREE.

TODAY, 10:30am: MLS Open Training! Timbers, SKC practice & a FREE game: RSL v. Quakes!



Learn more: https://t.co/L02xtHuWN8 pic.twitter.com/dKXlzbq3FQ — FC Tucson (@FCTucson) February 3, 2017

Get more details HERE: http://bit.ly/2l5nWkl

SATURDAY

1. CATALINA STATE PARK CONCERT SERIES

Unwind and enjoy the gorgeous Santa Catalina mountains with the Catalina State Park Concert Series.

Saguaro Sunset Trio will play some easy-listening bluegrass with a soulful Latin flair starting at 3 p.m. at the Trailhead Stage.

Join Catalina State Park's concert in the park on Feb. 4: https://t.co/cHTXGsufwV #AZStateParks pic.twitter.com/dhjmDaG4gQ — Arizona State Parks (@AZStateParks) February 2, 2017

The concert happens the first Saturday of every month.

Don't forget to bring a chair and your favorite snacks! Free popcorn will be provided by the Friends of Catalina State Park.

Details: http://bit.ly/2kpGtZP

2. CAMPFIRE SINGALONG AT VALLEY OF THE MOON

Get ready to sing your heart out. Valley of the Moon is hosting its fifth annual Campfire Singalong.

Admission is FREE.

All you need to bring is a lawn chair or blanket to sit on and an acoustic instrument (if you'd like)!

It's happening from 6 to 8 p.m. at 2544 E. Allen Road.

3. "LOVE SONGS & OTHER DANCES" BY BALLET TUCSON

Join Ballet Tucson and celebrate love and opera this weekend!

Bring your valentine in to see “Love Songs & Other Dances,” this weekend only! Tickets are still available! https://t.co/sHAD4t8PI0 pic.twitter.com/YNp4T4aQ8T — Ballet Tucson (@BalletTucson) February 1, 2017

In collaboration with Tucson Desert Song Festival, the show features romantic duets from Romeo & Juliet and Swan Lake, love songs from Opera stars Bernardo Bermudez and Victoria Robertson, and more...

Tickets are still available. You can get them HERE: http://bit.ly/2l514S6

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY

Get ready for some football!

The New England Patriots will face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Houston starting at 4:30 p.m.

Getting fired up for Sunday and #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/zlXmsZJrTM — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) February 1, 2017

If you need a place to watch the game, don't worry, there are plenty of bars in Tucson you can go to. Here's just a few:

1912 Brewing - For every touch down scored, they'll take $.25 off a draft beer (up to $2). They'll serve snack, or you can bring your own. They'll also have cornhole, Super Bowl Bingo and a Super Bowl Word Scramble.

Illegal Pete's - Happy Hour all day long plus a Bud Light promo from 4 to 5 p.m., a Pacifico promo from 5 to 6 p.m., and a Coors promo from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Danny's Baboquivari Lounge - Potluck and pre-game specials from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Rincon Market - Enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet for $12.99 from 2 to 7 p.m., $1 Full Sail and a different raffle prize every quarter of the game.

Dove Mountain Brewing Company - Enjoy $4 craft beer specials and special food dishes for both teams! New England fans can enjoy clam chowder, mussels and Garlic toast, lobster Rolls and baked beans. Atlanta fans, take your pick from BBQ ribs and slaw, chicken nuggets and slaw, and pimento cheese soup. Yum!

Keep up with all your Super Bowl news HERE: http://bit.ly/2k48Zik

Do you have better ideas for fun things to do in Tucson? Message us on Facebook, or add your own event on our website HERE: tucsonne.ws/1XLZNAC

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.