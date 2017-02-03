Tucson Fire responds to smoke at Cholla High Magnet School - Tucson News Now

breaking

Tucson Fire responds to smoke at Cholla High Magnet School

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson Fire Department crews responded to reports of smoke at Cholla High Magnet School early Friday morning, Feb. 3. 

The call came in around 6:15 a.m. 

Crews say there was no fire, but there was smoke coming from a malfunctioning air compressor in one of the basements. 

Class will continue Friday as normal.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly