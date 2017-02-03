Local racing revs up this weekend

The winner of the Chilly Willy 150 will take home $10,000 (Photo courtesy: Tucson Speedway).

The 2017 local race season kicks off Friday and Saturday night with the annual running of the Chilly Willy 150 out at Tucson Speedway.

Friday night will feature heat races in the Trucks, Modifieds and Super Late Models divisions.

The Trucks and Modifieds will run their 50-lap competitions on Saturday night along side the 150-lap Super Late Models main event, which will pay a $10,000 prize to the winner.

Racing gets underway Saturday night at 5 p.m. with the meet and greet followed by opening ceremonies at 6 p.m.

