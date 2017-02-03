Super Bowl Food: Frankie's Cheesesteak egg rolls

Fox 11 is getting you ready for the big game with this delicious recipe you can whip up just in time!

Deb Santos welcomes new owners Kerry and Dorian Lajeunesse from Frankie's South Philly Cheesesteaks.

Frankie's Cheesesteak Eggrolls

1 lb steak meat chopped

1/4c grilled onions

1/4c roasted red peppers

1/4c White American Cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Egg roll Wraps

Egg white/water

Directions

**To thinly slice steak meat freeze steak to the consistory of a carrot use a vegetable peeler to slice streak very thin

Add oil to pan and Sauté onions. Add steak meat and grill to medium well.

Remove from heat and add peppers and cheese.

Place 2 Tbs mixture in wrap. Roll tightly and seal with egg wash.

Either bake for 15 min at 350 degrees

Or deep fry 3 minutes.

Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.

