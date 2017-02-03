Super Bowl Food: Frankie's Cheesesteak egg rolls

This week's for "What's For Lunch" Segment we have On The Border.
With temperatures heating up outside, there's no better time to give your oven a rest.
This week's "What's For Lunch" Segment featured Pita Jungle's Shrimp Pita Tostada.
Deep Dish Pizza
The Melting Pot shows us the best way to make your own cheese fondue at home.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
The 6-year-old’s mom says her daughter was “acting weird” for a couple days after the incident, and it clearly had an impact on her.
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.
