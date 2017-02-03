DIY science project with the Tucson Children's Museum

The Mulberry Fire started just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
University of Arizona grad Todd Pletcher wins Kentucky Derby with Always Dreaming.
The triple-digit heat is here and that means many of us will be cranking on the air conditioning for the first time in months. Tucson News Now talked to a local company about how to keep a.c. systems running efficiently all summer long.
Firefighters responded to smoke and flames at a carport in midtown Saturday, according to Tucson Fire Captain Andy Skaggs. Skaggs said around 2:50 p.m. that the fire was under control at an apartment complex near the intersection of Tucson Boulevard and Glenn Street.
Northwest Healthcare announced a renewed agreement with UnitedHealthcare on Saturday.
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
The 6-year-old’s mom says her daughter was “acting weird” for a couple days after the incident, and it clearly had an impact on her.
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
