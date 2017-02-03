DIY science project with the Tucson Children's Museum

Have fun and learn something new this weekend at the Tucson Children's Museum "Family SciFest."

The museum's Director of Marketing Teresa Truelson joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to make a cloud in a bottle.

The SciFest is free to the public.

To see science experiments like this, head out on Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Children's Museum is located at 200 S. Sixth Avenue in downtown Tucson.

