A unique opportunity at the African Art Village

There's a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in African culture in Tucson this weekend.

Explore African art at the African Art Village Show!

On Fox 11 Daybreak, Kissma Drammeh, one of the exhibitors, and Charlotte Mack, the organizer of the show, tell us what to expect.

The show runs from now until Sunday, Feb. 12 every day from 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

It's open to the public, and is located at 1134 S. Farmington Rd. (S. of Waffle House/Starr Pass Blvd).

