Super Bowl commercials offer psychedelic avocados, an angry John Malkovich and ... a sexy Mr. Clean?

The #3 Arizona Wildcats won their first Pac-12 Softball Championship in ten years Sunday with a 7-2 win over 12th ranked UCLA.
University of Arizona grad Todd Pletcher wins Kentucky Derby with Always Dreaming.
Catcher Cesar Salazar hit a two-run home run and Cameron Ming threw Arizona’s first complete game of the season in a victory over the Huskies.
The Wildcats magic number is one but they have just one game remaining to control their own fate.
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
The 6-year-old’s mom says her daughter was “acting weird” for a couple days after the incident, and it clearly had an impact on her.
