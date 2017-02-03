Super Bowl commercials offer psychedelic avocados, an angry John Malkovich and ... a sexy Mr. Clean?

Companies readily spend $5 million per commercial for Super Bowl spots.

Why wouldn't they? They know more than 100 million people will be tuned in to watch.

Here are some of the best commercials set to run on Sunday.

While many companies release their spots ahead of time, others like to keep it under wraps until game time so tune in to KMSB Fox 11 at 4:30 p.m. Sunday to see them all. There's also a pretty good football game going on, too.

SquareSpace: JohnMalkovich.com?

John Malkovich, the actor, loses his domain to John Malkovich, the fisherman.

Anything with Malkovich is gold and this commercial is no exception.

Wix.com: Jason Statham and Gal Gadot

Wix.com, a website building company, gives us two commercials with Gal Gator and Jason Statham beating up bad guys and destroying everything in sight.

Pure awesomeness.

Mr. Clean: Cleaner of Your Dreams

We don't know if the world's ready for a sexualized Mr. Clean but he's here nonetheless.

Budweiser: Born The Hard Way

The beer commercial has already created plenty of controversy.

Some call it pro-immigration, others say it's politically charged while other groups claim it's about the American spirit and entrepreneurial drive.

Anheuser-Busch said the ad wasn't made with politics in mind.

Kia: Hero’s Journey with Melissa McCarthy

Comedian/actress Melissa McCarthy sets out to save whales, trees, the ice caps and rhinos.

All her journeys end in disaster. Not sure what it has to do with cars but it's funny.

Audi: Daughter

Any father watching this one will probably tear up.

Mercedes: Easy Driver

Peter Fonda, Steppenwolf's "Born to be Wild" and a biker bar. Enough said.

Febreze: Halftime Bathroom Break

Not bad considering it's toilet humor.

The Battle of Evony

The makers of The Battle of Evony, a mobile game, raise the bar for app developers.

Ford Go Further

Any commercial with a cat getting its head stuck in a tissue box is a winner.

Lexus: Man and Machine

Sweet dance moves and a nice looking car.

Yellow Tail: Big Game Commercial

A partying kangaroo, dance music and Ellie Gonsalves in a bikini. The prototype Super Bowl commercial.

Avocados From Mexico: #AvoSecrets

Jon Lovitz with avocados in a trippy, psychedelic spot. Weird.

TurboTax: Humpty Fall

Another weird, but effective ad.

Humpty falls off the wall while doing his taxes. Kind of grossed out when he spit yoke out his mouth.

Intel: Brady Everyday

The commercial shows Tom Brady and the Intel 360° Technology. It really does make everything look EPIC.

Pepsi: Joe Flacco and party poopers

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco teaches you how to avoid being a Super Bowl party pooper, with the help of Pepsi and Tostitos.

Bud Light: Friendship

Guys will relate to the ad that illustrates the complexities of the friendship.

Skittles: Romance the rainbow

Proof Skittles brings the world together?

Bai: Horse Whisperer

Not much more to say than prancing, dancing horse.

McDonald's: Big Mac For That

McDonald's pushing its new Big Mac options.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.