Traffic, street lights to go out near Broadway, Wilmot Friday night

The traffic and street lights at Broadway and Wilmot will be shut off on Friday night, according to Mike Graham with the City of Tucson Transportation. Crews will be replacing the traffic box.

Lights are expected to be out from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.

#TDOT Broadway /Wilmot intersection traffic signal work 9 pm to 2 am TPD will direct travel at the intersection. — Tucson DOT (@Tucson_DOT) February 3, 2017

Drivers are advised the area will be very dark with traffic on the road. According to Graham, Tucson police will be on hand directing traffic and helping light up the intersection.

