Traffic, street lights to go out near Broadway, Wilmot Friday night

A new TSA report obtained by KOLD News 13 is warning truck drivers, rental agencies and truck stops to be "vigilant" in light of 17 truck rammings world wide which have claimed 173 lives.
State Route 92 was closed between Ramsey Road and Hereford Road because of a crash involving a motorcycle south of Sierra Vista.
One man has died following a serious motorcycle crash at South Campbell Avenue and East Benson Highway.
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 10 westbound near the Orange Grove Exit Thursday night due to a vehicle accident.
All restrictions between I-10 and Sonoita have been lifted. Crews had to repair about two miles of guardrail and support posts that were damaged by the Sawmill Fire.
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
The 6-year-old’s mom says her daughter was “acting weird” for a couple days after the incident, and it clearly had an impact on her.
