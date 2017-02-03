County officials will recommend appeal of court ruling against World View deal

Pima County officials have said they will recommend an appeal of a court decision to void a $15 million lease deal the county made with World View Enterprises last year.

County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sent this statement to KOLD News 13:

"Yes I will absolutely recommend appeal. It is appalling Goldwater ignores things like the Town of Gilbert $37 million building of university expansion that folded in a year and pursues real employers in Pima County."

The county cited other examples of other communities, such as a hanger deal in Mesa, as public-private partnerships which negotiated the same contracts but did not get sued by the conservative Goldwater Institute in Phoenix.

Pima County Superior Court judge Catherine Woods granted a summary judgment filed by Goldwater to void the lease deal because the county did not follow the proper process.

The institute charged the county violated state law because it did not follow guidelines which require an appraisal, auction and evaluation of rental rates before issuing the lease.

The county spent $15 million to build the World View headquarters near the Tucson International Airport which will hold its official opening and open house in late February.

The company will lease the building from the county for 20 years. If the company succeeds, the county will make a $4 million profit on the lease payments and can sell the building to the company or the company can leave.

If it leaves, the county will own the asset.

There is a degree of risk with World View which is entering a new area of space exploration, balloon travel.

But World View argues it's not just space travel but also space science and research. It says it has contracts with NASA, the Defense Department and universities for satellite launches and other experiments, especially weather related.

For Pima County, the 400 high-paying jobs was also an inducement.

"If we want to see the aerospace industry grow some more - it shrank some from what it was in the '70s - you like to get some of that back," said Richard Elias, supervisor from District 5, a day before the vote in January 2016. "I think this is a reasonable way to do that."

But the county was against the clock in this deal because World View was considering offers and incentive packages from New Mexico and Florida.

It was the Pima County deal, with help from the state, that convinced the company to stay.

"Tucson, the state of Arizona and Pima County, obviously, made a very competitive and attractive economic proposal to us and that's why we stayed in Arizona," said Andrew Antonio, the head of corporate development last year. "We had a lot of interest from a lot of different communities."

But that rush to make the deal may have lead the county to cut corners on the process.

Ron Shoopman, the CEO of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council told us the ruling could lead to clarity as "to what's doable and what's not."

Public-private partnerships are essential these days to get development agreements done.

That's a case where both the taxpayer and private business have a fiduciary interest in the project.

"These incentives are crucial," said Fletcher McCusker, the chair of the Rio Nuevo Board.

It's not likely the decision will cast a pall on those agreements, but could have an impact on the guidelines.

"The county is free to renegotiate the lease," said Jim Manley, a senior attorney for the Goldwater Institute, "but only after they appraise the building, hold a public auction and lease the building to the highest bidder."

