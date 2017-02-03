VW settlement means millions for Arizona

The state of Arizona will get $57 million over a 10-year period for the Volkswagen settlement.

The Pima Association of Government Environmental Planning Advisory Committee discussed this fact at a meeting on Friday, Feb. 3. The big question: What can be done with the money?

The goal is to use the money to get rid of diesel and nitrogen oxide emissions.If you would like to learn more about this, click HERE.

