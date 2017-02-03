UPDATE: Tubac woman found safe

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Good news update, Betty Griese has been found safe, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

She had been missing since early Friday afternoon, walking north on Calle Baca in Tubac.

SCCSO is thanking everyone who helped in the search.

