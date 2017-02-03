Visit Tucson: Free MLS publicity benefiting city long-term

Tucson is dominating Major League Soccer's social media accounts these days, and the community is benefiting from the publicity.

Ten teams are in Tucson for the MLS preseason. They're posting photos and videos on their accounts of everything from practice time to recreation in the Arizona sunshine. All of it helps bring more eyes on the city, to go along with the $4 million Visit Tucson said local businesses benefit from the teams alone.

"Just having the teams in town, practicing, doing things, being out there, is a positive for our community," said Dan Gibson, Director of Communications for Visit Tucson. "You see Seattle players out on the grass, out in the sun, when it's 40 degrees and rainy in Seattle right now. So any sort of broadcasting of 'This is a better place to be' is good for us."

Gibson said it is tough early on in the MLS preseason, with teams only in town for one match. He believes there will be a larger economic impact as more people stay for more games later on, including the Desert Diamond Cup starting Feb. 18.

A free, open scrimmage was held Friday, Feb. 3 at Kino Sports Complex's main field for local fans and the teams to share their experiences.

And when the photos taken are posted online, Gibson said Visit Tucson shares it hoping for a long-term benefit.

"We make sure we always share it. You know, get it out there if Seattle, or Colorado, or Kansas City share photos of them practicing we try to get it out there as well. And we're seeing every year more fans coming here so it's partially a set-up to let people know that we still have great weather here for a while. But also letting people know, 'Hey, next year, if you want to have a great time or want to experience soccer and great weather, it's a perfect combination here.'"

Another soccer friendly kicks off Saturday night, Feb. 4 at Kino Sports Complex between the Seattle Sounders and the Portland Timbers, two MLS rivals.

