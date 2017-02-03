AVANCE: Mujer en Tubac encontrada sana y a salvo

Buenas noticias, Betty Griese ha sido encontraba sana y a salvo, según las autoridades del Condado de Santa Cruz.
Ha estado desaparecida desde el viernes por la tarde, caminando por el norte de Calle Baca en Tubac.
SCCSO les da las gracias a todos quienes ayudaron en esta búsqueda.
Descarga hoy la KOLD Noticias 13 aplicación.
APPLE: http://tucsonne.ws/29QiTkE.
ANDROID: http://tucsonne.ws/29CzyVP. Hace ‘like’ nuestras páginas en Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasKOLD13/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/noticiaskold13
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/noticiaskold13/
Copyright 2016 Noticias KOLD 13 via Tucson News Now. Todos los derechos reservados.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.