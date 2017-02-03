AVANCE: Mujer en Tubac encontrada sana y a salvo - Tucson News Now

AVANCE: Mujer en Tubac encontrada sana y a salvo

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Posted by Stephanie Soto, Equipo de Noticias KOLD 13
Connect
(Fotografía por Santa Cruz County Sherriff’s Office) (Fotografía por Santa Cruz County Sherriff’s Office)
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

Buenas noticias, Betty Griese ha sido encontraba sana y a salvo, según las autoridades del Condado de Santa Cruz.

Ha estado desaparecida desde el viernes por la tarde, caminando por el norte de Calle Baca en Tubac.

SCCSO les da las gracias a todos quienes ayudaron en esta búsqueda.

Descarga hoy la KOLD Noticias 13 aplicación.

APPLE: http://tucsonne.ws/29QiTkE.

ANDROID: http://tucsonne.ws/29CzyVP. Hace ‘like’ nuestras páginas en Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasKOLD13/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/noticiaskold13

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/noticiaskold13/

Copyright 2016 Noticias KOLD 13 via Tucson News Now. Todos los derechos reservados.

Powered by Frankly