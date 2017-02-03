New Director of the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System appointed

The Department of Veterans Affairs has appointed a new Director of the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System.

William J. Caron is the new director of SAVAHCS, according to a recent release. He will oversee the delivery of health care to the more than 55,000 veterans who live in Tucson and across Southern Arizona.

“We are excited to bring Mr. Caron on board as the new director of the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System,” said Marie L. Weldon, FACHE, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 22 Director, in a recent release. “His sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the facility, the employees and volunteers, and most importantly, for the Veterans we are honored to serve. We anticipate he will arrive at the medical center within the next 45 to 60 days to begin his appointment.”

Working with veterans is nothing new to Caron, a U.S. Air Force veteran himself. He was most recently the Associate Medical Center Director at the VA Southern Nevada Health Care System, and worked with the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain, Michigan. Caron has also worked at a number of roles in the private sector.

Caron received his bachelor’s degree in Physical Therapy and a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration. He is a graduate of VA’s leadership development programs and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).

SAVAHCS serves over 171,000 Veterans in eight counties in Southern Arizona and one county in Western New Mexico. It is a 277-bed hospital providing primary care and sub-specialty health care in numerous medical areas for eligible Veterans, as well as at the seven community based outpatient clinics located in Safford, Casa Grande, Sierra Vista, Yuma, Green Valley, Northwest and Southeast Tucson.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.